Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Jacksonville adds in sixth round
The Jaguars selected Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 178th overall.
Minshew (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) has nothing in the way of pedigree, transferring to Washington State as a graduate after starting on and off at East Carolina before that. He was very productive for the Cougars, completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,779 yards, 38 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, but he doesn't show as much in the way of tools and might falter outside of the favorable Mike Leach Air Raid. Minshew completed only 57.9 percent of his passes for 6.9 YPA at East Carolina, for instance. There's not much reason to think Minshew can even compete with a Cody Kessler type, so he might be destined for the practice squad.
