Minshew is in danger of losing Jacksonville's starting quarterback job if he continues to struggle in Sunday's game against the Chargers, multiple sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While neither of the other two signal-callers on the 53-man roster (Mike Glennon and Jake Luton) represent long-term solutions behind center, coach Doug Marrone could be willing to make a change at the position if Minshew is unable to help Jacksonville end its five-game losing streak Sunday. At the very least, Minshew will likely need to keep the offense running smoothly through the first three quarters, which has largely been a challenge this season. During the five-game slide, Minshew has completed 65 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and 6.9 yards per attempt, but he's put up a fair amount of his production in garbage time and has turned the ball over eight times (five interceptions, three lost fumbles).