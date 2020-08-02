The Jaguars placed Minshew (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
After the Jags sent Nick Foles to Chicago back in March, Minshew had no impediments to the starting QB gig in Jacksonville. However, he's now either tested positive for COVID-19 or recently been in close contact with someone who did. NFL teams aren't allowed to reveal which one is the case, but Minshew has to pass the requisite number of tests before he's allowed in the team's facilities.
