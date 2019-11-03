Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Lays egg overseas
Minshew completed 27 of 47 passes for 309 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans in London. He also rushed four times for 34 yards and lost two fumbles.
Don't let the garbage time yardage fool you -- this was an ugly performance for Minshew, as he had more turnovers (four) than his team scored points (three). With Nick Foles set to be taken off IR and return from his fractured clavicle after Jacksonville's Week 10 bye, Minshew certainly did himself no favors as the Jaguars mull over the difficult decision of which quarterback to deploy moving forward. This was Minshew's first multi-interception performance but fumbles have become a growing concern for the rookie -- he's lost seven in the last eight games.
