Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Leads comeback win in Oakland
Minshew completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders. He also gained 27 rushing yards on five carries.
The Jaguars didn't score a TD through the first three quarters, but Minshew played hero by finding Chris Conley twice in the end zone over the final 5:15 to rally the club from a 16-6 deficit. While the rookie QB hasn't been particularly sharp since regaining the starting job, he does have a 3:0 TD:INT over the last two games. Minshew and the Jacksonville passing game get a favorable matchup in Week 16 on the road against the Falcons.
