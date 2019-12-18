Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited at practice
Minshew (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
So far there's nothing to suggest that Minshew -- who helped the Jaguars snap a five-game losing streak in Week 15's win over the Raiders -- is in any danger of missing this weekend's game against the Falcons. With that in mind, unless it's revealed that he tweaked his shoulder during Wednesday's practice, we'll consider the QB's limitations to be maintenance-related.
