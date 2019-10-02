Play

Minshew (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Minshew was visibly hobbled while playing through a minor knee injury on the final drive of Sunday's 26-24 win over Denver. The injury doesn't seem like a major threat to his Week 5 availability, but he's at least worth keeping an eye on if he can't return to full practice participation Thursday or Friday. The Jaguars have a road game against the Panthers coming Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories