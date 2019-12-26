Play

Minshew (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The shoulder issue previously limited Minshew for the first two practices of last week, but he turned in a full practice Friday and entered Sunday's 24-12 loss against the Falcons without an injury designation. With the Jaguars offering no indication that Minshew experienced a setback coming out of that contest, he'll likely take every rep in the Jaguars' final practice of Week 17 and make his 12th start of the season in the finale versus the Colts.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends