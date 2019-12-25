Play

Minshew (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Minshew managed to suit up without an injury designation Week 16 despite initially practicing in a limited fashion, so if things progress as usual, he'll suit up unhindered against Indianapolis on Sunday. If the rookie signal-caller is able to practice fully by Friday, any doubts about his availability will be put to rest.

