Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited on first practice report
Minshew (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Minshew managed to suit up without an injury designation Week 16 despite initially practicing in a limited fashion, so if things progress as usual, he'll suit up unhindered against Indianapolis on Sunday. If the rookie signal-caller is able to practice fully by Friday, any doubts about his availability will be put to rest.
