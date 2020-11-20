The Jaguars list Minshew (right thumb) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Minshew saw some limited work at practice this week, but the team relayed earlier in the week that Jake Luton would be the starting quarterback against Pittsburgh. Unless there's been a change in that plan, Minshew will either be made inactive or serve as a backup Sunday.
