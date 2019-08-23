Minshew completed 17 of 27 passes for 141 passes with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions and a lost fumble in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Starter Nick Foles made his first appearance of the preseason Thursday, but Minshew still saw extended action after taking over early in the second quarter. Despite another middling performance, Minshew has all but sewn up the Jaguars' backup quarterback job -- barring an outside acquisition -- after Tanner Lee was released last weekend. The 23-year-old should see plenty of reps in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Falcons.