Minshew (right shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll revisit Minshew's status Friday, but we'd expect him to be out there Sunday against the Falcons. The Jaguars' final Week 16 injury report will reveal whether the QB heads into the weekend listed as questionable or is removed from the team's injury report altogether.

