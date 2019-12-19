Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Logs another limited practice
Minshew (right shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We'll revisit Minshew's status Friday, but we'd expect him to be out there Sunday against the Falcons. The Jaguars' final Week 16 injury report will reveal whether the QB heads into the weekend listed as questionable or is removed from the team's injury report altogether.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Leads comeback win in Oakland•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Mediocre in return to top job•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Back as starting QB•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Serviceable in relief•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Takes over for Foles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...