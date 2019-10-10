Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Logs limited practice
Minshew was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday due to minor groin soreness, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Any mid-week addition to a team's injury report is worth noting, but so far this doesn't seem like an issue that will prevent Minshew from handling the Jaguars' QB duties Sunday against the Saints.
