Minshew was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday due to minor groin soreness, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Any mid-week addition to a team's injury report is worth noting, but so far this doesn't seem like an issue that will prevent Minshew from handling the Jaguars' QB duties Sunday against the Saints.

