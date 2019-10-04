Play

Minshew (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The left knee issue limited Minshew's participation in the first two practices of Week 5, but his ability to complete a full session Friday will allow him to head into Sunday's game in Carolina without an injury designation. The rookie signal-caller will take aim at a stingy Panthers pass defense that has allowed only 5.2 yards per attempt this season, the second-best mark in the NFL.

