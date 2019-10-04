Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Manages full practice
Minshew (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The left knee issue limited Minshew's participation in the first two practices of Week 5, but his ability to complete a full session Friday will allow him to head into Sunday's game in Carolina without an injury designation. The rookie signal-caller will take aim at a stingy Panthers pass defense that has allowed only 5.2 yards per attempt this season, the second-best mark in the NFL.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited by knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Bothered by sore knee•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Another multi-touchdown game•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Continues impressing in win•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Admirable showing in Week 2 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5