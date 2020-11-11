Head coach Doug Marrone hinted Wednesday that Minshew may not resume duties as the Jaguars' starting quarterback once he recovers from his right thumb injury, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Minshew hasn't been cleared to throw since being diagnosed Oct. 29 with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his thumb, so he'll be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday in Green Bay. In Minshew's stead, Luton will pick up another start after turning in a respectable outing in his NFL debut Week 9, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding a 13-yard touchdown run in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Texans. Marrone noted that a decision on which quarterback starts beyond Week 10 will hinge on how Minshew heals from the injury and how Luton performs against Green Bay.