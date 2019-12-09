Minshew completed 24 of 37 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 31 yards.

While Minshew's final numbers weren't awful on the surface, the fact the Jaguars were down 31-3 before he facilitated Jacksonville's only touchdown of the day with a 12-yard toss to Nick O'Leary tells the tale of what kind of day it was. The rookie was making his return to the top job after ceding it for two games, but this performance wasn't necessarily any better than what the displaced Nick Foles was capable of providing. Ultimately, it appears the Jaguars have serious concerns on the offensive side of the ball for the time being, and Minshew's chances of success will notably lessen if D.J. Chark is forced to miss significant time with the ankle injury that caused his early exit Sunday. Minshew will look to up his production against the vulnerable Raiders secondary in Week 15.