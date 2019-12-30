Minshew (shoulder) completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 295 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

Minshew provided one of Week 17's biggest surprises when you consider he entered the game nursing an injured shoulder while also coming off of his worst performance of the season last week against Atlanta (13 of 31 for 181 yards). Filling in for the injured Nick Foles to begin the year, the 2019 sixth-round pick created a huge buzz with some strong fantasy performances coupled with his unorthodox sense of style, thus creating 'Minshew Mania." The Jaguars signed Nick Foles to a huge four-year, $88 million contract this past offseason, money that could dictate giving him another chance to start in 2020, but Minshew showed the team that he is a capable NFL quarterback (60.6 completion percentage, 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games), and he appears to have a higher fantasy ceiling due to his ability to chip in some rushing stats (344 rushing yards).