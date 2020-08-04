The Jaguars activated Minshew from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday morning.
Placed on the list two days prior, Minshew has now passed the necessary tests to be reinstated to the active roster. He's the unquestioned starting quarterback in Jacksonville, where Mike Glennon, Jake Luton and Joshua Dobbs are expected to compete for backup work.
