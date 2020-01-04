Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Not listed as starter
Minshew won't enter the 2020 offseason as the Jaguars' starting quarterback, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
This shouldn't come as a major surprise after Minshew's inconsistencies to end the season. Save for a sterling Week 17 finale in which the rookie quarterback completed close to 70 percent of his passes and threw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, a dismal stretch to start December nearly curtailed any sort of positive momentum Minshew built up during his prolonged audition as the Jaguars starter. It's worth noting head coach Doug Marrone also declined to list Nick Foles as the starter, suggesting both players would be capable options next season, although the Jaguars would pay close to $34 million in dead cap space should they opt to cut the veteran signal caller in lieu of Minshew. As a result, this situation feels like one of the very few "real" quarterback competitions to monitor throughout the offseason, as Minshew's cap number ($632,904) and surprise performance from the sixth-round pick throughout most of 2019 all but guarantee him a shot at the starting gig next year.
