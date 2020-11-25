Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Minshew (thumb) won't be ready to handle starting duties this weekend versus the Browns, though the 24-year-old could serve as a backup to Mike Glennon, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Minshew has been dealing with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament to the thumb on his throwing hand for nearly a month, missing three games along the way. He at least took a step forward last week by practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday and carrying a questionable tag into the weekend, but he was ultimately inactive for the Jaguars' 27-3 loss to the Steelers. Per John Shipley of SI.com, Minshew is slated to increase his throwing in practice this week, and if he demonstrates enough progress, he could be active as the backup over Jake Luton, who has been benched in favor of Glennon after starting the past three weeks. Assuming Minshew endures no setbacks and is able to progressively ramp up his activity, he should be on track to reclaim starting duties Week 13 in Minnesota, regardless of how Glennon performs against Cleveland.