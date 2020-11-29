Minshew (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Minshew was considered questionable for Sunday's contest but won't be available for the fourth straight contest due to the thumb issues. Even if he suited up, the 24-year-old wasn't yet cleared to start and would have served as the backup to Mike Glennon. Instead, Jake Luton will operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 quarterback versus Cleveland. Minshew's return to practice this week potentially puts him in good position to reclaim the starting role against the Vikings next Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Not ready for starting duties•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Unavailable Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Unlikely to play Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Won't return Week 11•