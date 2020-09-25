Minshew completed 30 of 42 passes for 275 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday. He also rushed three times for 22 yards and lost a fumble.

Minshew had one of the better stat lines you'll see for a quarterback on the wrong end of an 18-point decision. The second-year gunslinger once again displayed above-average accuracy while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt, but he found himself frequently under duress while taking four sacks and 10 hits overall. Minshew's first turnover, a third-quarter fumble at his own seven, was particularly costly and came on one of those sacks, while the second came late in the contest with Jacksonville trying to tack on a meaningless touchdown. Despite Thursday's so-so fantasy effort, Minshew does still sport solid numbers in that regard through his first three games, as he still owns a 6:2 TD:INT and has quickly amassed 787 passing yards. He and his teammates will look to regroup ahead of a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals on Sunday. Oct. 4.