Minshew completed 11 of 26 pass attempts for 79 yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Minshew and the Jacksonville offense were only able to manufacture six points on 10 drives, before Alex McGough led the Jaguars to six points over the final 17 minutes of regulation. The receiving corps did not do the rookie any favors -- Tyre Brady himself having four drops -- but Minshew's lackluster performance in the finale rounds out his preseason stat line to a 56.3 percent completion rate, with 4.9 yards per attempt and zero touchdown passes on 96 throws.

