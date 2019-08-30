Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Overshadowed by third-stringer
Minshew completed 11 of 26 pass attempts for 79 yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.
Minshew and the Jacksonville offense were only able to manufacture six points on 10 drives, before Alex McGough led the Jaguars to six points over the final 17 minutes of regulation. The receiving corps did not do the rookie any favors -- Tyre Brady himself having four drops -- but Minshew's lackluster performance in the finale rounds out his preseason stat line to a 56.3 percent completion rate, with 4.9 yards per attempt and zero touchdown passes on 96 throws.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...