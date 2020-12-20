Minshew completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 40-14 loss at Baltimore. He also had two carries for nine yards and lost a fumble.

The overall numbers don't look bad on the surface, but Jacksonville's offense was unable to get anything going until the second half with Baltimore already leading 26-0. Minshew should retain the starting gig heading into Week 16, though the matchup with the Bears doesn't figure to make things any easier, especially if tailback James Robinson (ankle) is forced to miss any time.