Coach Doug Marrone said Minshew, Nick Foles and Joshua Dobbs will compete for the Jaguars' starting quarterback job this offseason, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

A report from early January suggested Foles would enter the offseason program as the top QB, though it's common sense that Minshew will at least have a shot at the job after his unexpectedly competent rookie season. Dobbs, on the other hand, isn't likely to see many first-team reps. The battle between Foles and Minshew will dominate headlines in Jacksonville throughout the spring and into the summer.