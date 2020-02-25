Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Primed for competition with Foles
Coach Doug Marrone said Minshew, Nick Foles and Joshua Dobbs will compete for the Jaguars' starting quarterback job this offseason, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
A report from early January suggested Foles would enter the offseason program as the top QB, though it's common sense that Minshew will at least have a shot at the job after his unexpectedly competent rookie season. Dobbs, on the other hand, isn't likely to see many first-team reps. The battle between Foles and Minshew will dominate headlines in Jacksonville throughout the spring and into the summer.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Not listed as starter•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Minshew Mania ends on high note•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Ready for season finale•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Deemed questionable for Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited in practice again•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited on first practice report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...