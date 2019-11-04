Coach Doug Marrone will decide during the Jaguars' Week 10 bye whether Minshew or Nick Foles (collarbone) will work as the team's starting quarterback, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

The rookie quarterback has played exceptionally well since Foles fractured his left clavicle in the season opener, but he was unable to cement his starting role in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans. Minshew had his worst outing of the season, completing 27 of 47 passes for 309 yards with two interceptions and two lost fumbles, with all four turnovers coming in the fourth quarter. The rookie-sixth round pick has played well enough this season to justify keeping him as the starter, but his fumble issues (11 total and seven lost) could end up costing him in the long run. Foles should return from injured reserve for Week 11, but Marrone has yet to tip his hand about who will be under center. The head coach expects to inform the quarterbacks of the decision next weekend after taking this week to deliberate.