Minshew (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week the 24-year-old won't be ready to handle starting duties this weekend, but he could be available to serve in the backup role to Mike Glennon. Minshew returned to practice as a limited participant this week and was ramping up his throwing, so if all goes well he could return to start at Minnesota next week. Jake Luton is primed to serve as Jacksonville's No. 2 quarterback Sunday should Minshew be unavailable.