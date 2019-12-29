Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Ready for season finale
Minshew (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's season finale against the Colts.
Minshew was considered questionable due to the bothersome right shoulder, but he'll once again play through the injury. The 23-year-old will look to finish his rookie campaign on a strong note after completing only 13 of 31 passes in Week 16.
