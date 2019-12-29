Play

Minshew (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

Minshew was considered questionable due to the bothersome right shoulder, but he'll once again play through the injury. The 23-year-old will look to finish his rookie campaign on a strong note after completing only 13 of 31 passes in Week 16.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends