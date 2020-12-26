Minshew will act as the team's backup Sunday against the Bears after it was announced Mike Glennon would start the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew's relatively solid surface numbers against the Ravens last week (75.9 completion percentage, two touchdowns to one turnover) masked what was a quietly toothless Jaguars offense albeit against a difficult matchup. It's not entirely surprising to see the team turn to Glennon as the starter after both quarterbacks split first-team reps throughout the week, but considering the veteran's track record as as a below-average starter at the professional level, it's hard to imagine much will change from an offensive perspective in another difficult matchup on tap for Week 16.