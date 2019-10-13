Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Roll slowing down
Minshew completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 163 yards with no touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 13-6 loss to New Orleans.
The Vegas pundits were evidently drinking the proverbial Kool-Aid on "Minshew Mania," as the Jaguars entered Sunday's tilt against the 4-1 Saints as 1-to-2-point favorites in many sportsbooks. Minshew has regressed to the mean after a red-hot start to the season, completing less than 60 percent of his passes in three consecutive games after establishing a 73.9 percent completion rate between Weeks 1 and 3. His 9:2 TD:INT ratio is impressive, but the rookie signal-caller entered Sunday tied with Kyle Allen for an NFL-worst four lost fumbles. That is one aspect that Minshew will need to clean up in order to give the 2-4 Jaguars a chance to creep back into the playoff mix. In Week 7, he and the Jacksonville passing attack will be opposing a Bengals defense that has allowed 235-plus passing yards in five straight outings.
