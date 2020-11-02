Coach Doug Marrone relayed that Minshew (thumb) won't play Sunday versus the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
It was revealed following the Week 7 loss to the Chargers that Minshew has been dealing with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb since early October. He'll be shut down as a result, and rookie Jake Luton is expected to start against the divisional rival, in which case Mike Glennon would serve as the backup. There's no clear timeline for when Minshew will return. The second-year quarterback produced 1,855 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 122 yards and a score through the first seven games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Unlikely for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Dealing with thumb injury•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Has so-so showing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Job security loosening•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Two turnovers in blowout loss•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Tops 300 yards•