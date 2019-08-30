Minshew is set to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Nick Foles on the Jaguars' initial 53-man roster, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Minshew finished a lackluster preseason Thursday in which he didn't lead a touchdown drive, completing 54 of 96 passes for 468 yards with zero interceptions and two lost fumbles. The rookie sixth-round pick played almost exclusively with the reserves and wasn't provided much help, but it's hardly a confidence-inspiring performance for your backup quarterback. Alex McGough was waived Friday, leaving Foles and Minshew as the lone signal callers on the roster. The Jaguars could still opt to bring in an outside quarterback, but for now Minshew is locked in as the No. 2 guy.