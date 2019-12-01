Minshew played the second half of the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday in relief of Nick Foles (coach's decision) and completed 16 of 27 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed twice for eight yards and had a fumble, but it was recovered by the offense.

Minshew's numbers weren't anything to write home about, but they were exponentially better than Foles', who threw for just 93 yards and completed 50.0 percent of his throws in the first two quarters. The rookie certainly has proved capable of providing a spark in the past, however, and with Jacksonville at 4-8, it's certainly possible coach Doug Marrone opts to give Minshew another run with the starting job versus the Chargers in Week 14.