Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Struggles in pro debut
Minshew completed seven of 14 passes for 46 yards and rushed twice for three yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Minshew played the entirety of the first half and was never able to push the ball past midfield, which the Jaguars were unable to do in the second half, as well. The rookie sixth-round pick is the favorite to secure the backup job and certainly didn't play well Thursday, but he still looked better than the QBs -- Tanner Lee and Alex McGough -- that followed, since they combined to go three of 11 for 19 yards and two interceptions. Minshew should see plenty of chances again next Thursday against the Eagles.
