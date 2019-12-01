Minshew replaced Nick Foles at quarterback to start the second half Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars entered halftime trailing 25-0 as Foles committed three first-half turnovers, leading the team to make a change. Jacksonville has been outscored 100-33 in 10 quarters since Foles reclaimed the starting job in Week 11, so the team will have a decision to make at quarterback entering Week 14. Minshew can stake his claim to the starting job with a quality showing off the bench.