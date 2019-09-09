With Nick Foles slated to go on IR/Designated to return, and Minshew the only healthy QB on the Jaguars' roster after Week 1, the team will trade a fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Josh Dobbs, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Minshew filled in well for Foles in Sunday's contest and should remain the team's starter for the foreseeable future, but given that the team parted ways with a draft pick, Dobbs could in theory, compete for the starting job down the road (once he picks up the Jacksonville offense) in the event that Minshew's play regresses in the coming weeks.