Minshew completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 5 against Houston. He also chipped in 18 yards on four rushes.

Minshew attempted a season-high 49 passes, but wasn't particularly efficient by averaging just 6.1 yards per attempt. His longest completion of the day was a 51-yard deep shot to Chris Conley, though he also connected on a pair of completions that went for more than 15 yards with Laviska Shenault. For the season, Minshew has at least two passing scores in four of his five starts and topped 300 yards on three occasions. He'll face a positive matchup against the Lions in Week 6.