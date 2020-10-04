Minshew completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals. He added two carries for nine yards.

After throwing an interception on the opening drive, Minshew made amends with an 11-yard touchdown to DJ Chark to grab a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they didn't get back into the end zone again until Minshew's two-yard score to Chark with 6:14 left in the game. The second-year quarterback has thrown for 1,138 yards and an 8:4 TD:INT heading into his team's Week 5 trip to Houston.