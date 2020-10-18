Minshew completed 25 of 44 pass attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble in Week 6 against the Lions. He also added three rushes for 14 yards and another score.

After a dismal start to the game, Minshew salvaged his day in the second half by finding the end zone twice. His first score came on the ground when he scrambled out of the pocket and evaded a defender for a six-yard rushing touchdown. With five minutes remaining in the game, he tallied his second touchdown on a swing pass to James Robinson from 14 yards away. For the season, Minshew has now recorded multiple touchdowns in five of his six starts. Volume has also been on his side, as he's attempted at least 40 passes in each of his last five games. However, Minshew and the team may be in for a slower-paced game in Week 7 against the Chargers.