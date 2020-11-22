Minshew (thumb) is inactive Week 11 against Pittsburgh.
Despite working up to a questionable tag following a week of limited practices, Minshew was never expected to suit up for this contest. The Jaguars will proceed with Jake Luton as the starting quarterback, with Mike Glennon on hand in a backup capacity.
