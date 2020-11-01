The Jaguars expect Minshew (thumb) to be inactive for the team's Week 9 game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after the Jaguars headed into their Week 8 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Minshew was revealed to be dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb after he was sent in for X-rays. While the team hasn't commented on Minshew's injury nor provided a timeline for his return, the second-year signal-caller doesn't look like he'll be ready to go coming out of the bye. The Jaguars are expected to have the other two quarterbacks on the roster, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton, compete in practice during the upcoming week before head coach Doug Marrone names a starter for the Nov. 8 game versus Houston.