Minshew (thumb), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to be available to play, John Oesher of the Jaguars' official site reports.

After sitting out Jacksonville's last two games with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament to his right thumb, Minshew was cleared to practice on a limited basis this week. While coach Doug Marrone indicated that while Minshew was gradually able to throw a little more each day this week, the quarterback still isn't 100 percent. Marrone has already named Jake Luton the team's Week 11 starter, so if Minshew ends up being active Sunday, he would merely be serving as an emergency backup. The Jaguars are expected to reassess their options at quarterback ahead of their Week 12 game against Cleveland.