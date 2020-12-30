Head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Minshew will remain the Jaguars' backup quarterback behind Mike Glennon for the team's Week 17 game in Indianapolis, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

When he met with the media Monday, Marrone left the door open for Minshew to supplant Glennon as the Jaguars' Week 17 starter, but the coach ultimately elected to maintain the status quo after reviewing the game film following Sunday's loss to the Bears. Minshew has outproduced Glennon from a statistic standpoint this season (66.1 percent completion rate, 6.9 yards per attempt, 16:5 TD:INT), but the second-year signal-caller has put up a good chunk of his production in garbage time and clearly isn't viewed as the Jaguars' long-term answer at quarterback. Glennon is set to become a free agent this offseason and may not be retained, but Minshew won't have a clear path to the starting role in 2021 with Jacksonville likely to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.