Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Minshew won't be available to face the Steelers but may "throw a little" this week, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Minshew looks set to miss his third straight game while working to recover from multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his thumb, but it would at least represent a notable step forward if he's cleared to resume throwing. Jake Luton is thus bound for another chance to showcase his skillset under center, though Pittsburgh's defense will present a challenge for the rookie sixth-round pick. As Shipley has reported, Marrone has previously stated that Luton could hold on to the starting gig even when Minshew returns to full health, depending on the quality of his play.