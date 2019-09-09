Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: 17 yards in season opener
Swaim caught all four of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to Chiefs.
James O'Shaughnessy received the start and served as the Jaguars' top tight end Sunday, catching four of five targets for 32 yards and playing 38 snaps to Swaim's 29. Both players are listed as starters since Jacksonville's depth chart features two tight ends, but O'Shaughnessy was the favorite for playing time and production in Week 1. Swaim certainly has more upside between the two, but his season is off to a rocky start.
