Swaim (concussion/ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Swaim has now missed two straight practices. In addition to working his way through the league's concussion protocol, he appears to be dealing with an ankle injury. Barring any major developments during Friday's practice, Swaim is on track to miss Sunday's tilt against the Bengals. On a positive note for the Jaguars, rookie tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) could make his NFL debut in Week 7.

