Swaim caught three of four yards for 17 yards in Sunday's win against the Broncos.

Swaim saw his highest snap count of the season (41) as he almost split snaps with James O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed), but O'Shaughnessy still outproduced him as his lone catch was an 18-yard touchdown. Swaim has seen four targets in three of four games this season which is solid for the team's secondary tight end, but his 5.1 yards per reception handicaps any fantasy potential in deeper leagues.