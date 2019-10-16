Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: Dealing with concussion
Swaim (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With James O'Shaughnessy (knee) out for the season, Josh Oliver still recovering from a hamstring injury and Swaim in the concussion protocol, Seth DeValve and Ben Koyack are left as the healthy tight ends in Jacksonville. There is a chance that Swaim and/or Oliver could be ready for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Swaim and DeValve drew two targets apiece in last week's 13-6 loss to the Saints.
