Swaim was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a possible concussion, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Swaim caught one of his two targets for five yards. Next up for the Jaguars' tight end targets in his absence is Seth DeValve.

