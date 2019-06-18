Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: Facing heat from Oliver
Swaim is facing competition from rookie third-round pick Josh Oliver, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Swaim joined one of the weakest position groups in the league when he signed a two-year, $6.6 million deal in March. The contract still makes him a favorite for the Week 1 starting job, but his middling athleticism becomes all the more obvious next to Oliver, who tied Irv Smith Jr. for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds) among tight ends at the 2019 combine. The Jaguars also have James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack competing for snaps at tight end.
